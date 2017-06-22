RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of
Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA
to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the
controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and
board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.
The arm known as BNDESPar, which holds a 22
percent stake in JBS, wants the board to call an assembly as
soon as possible, said the people. Minority shareholders
endorsing BNDESPar's move may demand the Batistas pay them
compensation for a recent price plunge in the shares of JBS, the
people said.
Last month, Prosecutor-General Rodigo Janot reached a plea
agreement with billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista,
whose family owns 42 percent of JBS, to avoid prosecution if
they turned in 1,893 politicians involved in a bribery scheme.
Their alleged involvement in the scandal has driven shares of
the world's No. 1 meatpacker down 33 percent since mid-May.
JBS and BNDESPar did not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Tom Brown)