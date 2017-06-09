BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
SAO PAULO, June 9 Shares in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, fell 3.21 percent in early trading Friday to 7.25 reais at the São Paulo stock exchange on reports that it was being targeted by a federal police raid.
According to a report by the Veja news magazine, federal police agents raided the headquarters of JBS and of FB Participações, another company controlled by the Batista family.
Neither the federal police nor JBS had immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.