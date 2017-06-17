BRASILIA, June 17 Brazilian President Michel
Temer denied allegations made by a billionaire business in a
magazine interview published on Saturday that he led a
corruption scheme in which politicians squeezed high-profile
executives for bribes, and vowed to sue the businessman.
In a statement, Temer's office said he will take "all
appropriate actions" against billionaire businessman Joesley
Batista, who told Época magazine that the 77-year-old politician
has run a bribe-for-favors scheme at the government since 2010.
The statement said that Temer's lawyers will file civil and
criminal lawsuits against Batista as early as Monday.
In his first interview since striking a leniency agreement
with Brazilian prosecutors, Batista told Época that Temer asked
for money several times since 2010, as he led a group of senior
politicians regularly demanding kickbacks in exchange for
political favors.
Press representatives for Batista and his family's
investment holding company, J&F Investimentos SA, were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leslie Adler)