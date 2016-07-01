(Adds details)
BRASILIA, July 1 Brazilian police on Friday
raided offices of pulpmaker Eldorado Celulose controlled by the
billionaire Batista family, a company spokesman said, in the
latest stage of the country's biggest-ever corruption
investigation.
Brazilian media had reported that police targeted JBS SA
, the world's largest meatpacker which is also
controlled by the Batistas. JBS said neither the company nor its
executives were targeted in Friday's police operation.
As part of the raid on Eldorado Celulose, police served one
arrest warrant and conducted search-and-seizure operations at 19
locations in four states, prosecutors said in a statement,
without giving details about the operation.
"Eldorado has always acted in a transparent way and all its
activities have been conducted according to the law," the
company said in a statement, adding that it had fully complied
with authorities' requests for information.
Brazilian media said an arrest warrant was issued against
lobbyist Lucio Funaro, but representatives for the police or
Funaro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Batista family, through holding J&F Investimentos SA,
has stakes in pulp, agribusiness, cosmetics, home cleaning
products and finance. Batista is a relatively common surname in
Brazil, and the family has no relation to fallen commodities
tycoon Eike Batista.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles chaired J&F's board
until this year, but said in a radio interview on Friday that he
no longer had any links to the company.
Dozens of executives and politicians have been jailed in the
two-year probe over price-fixing and corruption at state-run
firms, especially oil producer Petrobras. The
political mayhem from the scandal helped topple President Dilma
Rousseff and ministers in the interim administration of
President Michel Temer.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)