RIO DE JANEIRO May 25 Brazil's JBS SA, the
world's largest meatpacker, will hold on Friday its first board
meeting since its owners admitted to bribing scores of
politicians, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
The plea-bargain testimony of JBS executives, including
brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, chairman and chief
Executive officer respectively, was made public last week and
sparked a political crisis that threatens to topple Brazilian
President Michel Temer.
The Batistas face criticism from minority shareholders who
demand that they resign from their posts, said one of the
sources, who asked for anonymity to speak freely.
JBS has faced criticism from Brazilian consumers and its
shares are down 13.6 percent since the release of the Batistas'
plea deal depositions to prosecutors.
The stock spiked on Thursday on speculation over its
strategy for weathering the fallout from the corruption scandal.
"The company has been facing a backlash and it's advisable
the brothers leave the company", said the source, who is close
to the shareholders' discussions.
Joesley resigned last Tuesday from his board post at
Alpargatas SA, maker of Havaianas flip flops.
The company is controlled by the Batista's holding company
J&F Investimentos, which is negotiating a leniency agreement
with Brazilian prosecutors. J&F's proposal to pay a $1.2 billion
fine was rejected by the prosecutors' office on Wednesday
In the board meeting, representatives of shareholders will
insist that JBS should not be responsible for bearing the burden
of the fine.
"Minority shareholders won't fetch the bill for something
they didn't do", the source added.
Brazil's development bank BNDES, whose investment arm
BNDESPar is the second largest JBS shareholder, said it is
analyzing possible measures related to the Batistas. Press
representatives for JBS declined to comment.
