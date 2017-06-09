BRASÍLIA, June 9 Brazil's attorney general's
office has asked a federal court to grant it access to the full
terms of a leniency agreement signed between J&F Investimentos
and federal prosecutors regarding multiple graft probes,
according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.
Under the financial terms of the deal, which have already
been disclosed, J&F agreed to pay a fine of 10.3 billion reais
($3.13 billion) as compensation for the role of its executives
in a sprawling corruption scandal threatening to topple
Brazilian President Michel Temer.
The attorney general, the government's lawyer who defends
its interests in court, asked to gain full access to the terms
of the deal, the document showed.
The terms were signed in the context of four ongoing federal
police probes known as Greenfield, Sepsis, Cui Bono and Weak
Flesh. These investigations cover a wide range of claims
including corruption at the pension funds of state-run
companies, bribery of food inspectors and alleged fraud in loans
granted by federal banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal
.
These probes have implicated units of J&F including the
world's largest meatpacker JBS SA and eucalyptus pulp
producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, which are owned by the
Batista family.
As part of the settlement, J&F executives including the
Batista brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista admitted to paying
bribes to nearly 1,900 politicians in exchange for political
favors.
The attorney general said it wants to ascertain whether the
state would be fully compensated for losses incurred as a result
of the evidence found under these investigations.
In the latest series of setbacks involving the company and
its shareholders, the federal police on Friday raided the
offices of JBS in São Paulo to investigate the alleged use of
insider information in financial market dealings.
($1 = 3.2959 reais)
