NEW YORK May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on
Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the
parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the
size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under
negotiation since February.
The prosecutors said in a statement that they are seeking a
fine of 11.169 billion reais ($3.43 billion) over a 10-year
period, while JBS' parent, J&F Investimentos, is seeking a
payment of 1 billion reais. The public proscutor's office said
its proposal would expire if it is not accepted by midnight on
Friday.
($1 = 3.2596 reais)
