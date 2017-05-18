BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
SAO PAULO May 18 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA's Chairman Joesley Batista confirmed on Thursday the signing of plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.
In a statement, Batista, who is one of the controlling shareholders of JBS through his family's holding company J&F Investimentos, admitted to making improper payments to politicians. He added that outside Brazil, the group has expanded its activities "without violating ethical norms". (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC