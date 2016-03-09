SAO PAULO, March 9 Sao Paulo state prosecutors
have filed charges against former Brazilian President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva in a money laundering investigation, a
spokesman for prosecutors said on Wednesday.
In an investigation parallel to a two-year-old federal graft
probe that detained the former president for questioning on
Friday, state prosecutors have said they suspected Lula's family
owned an undeclared beachfront apartment in the city of Guaruja.
The prosecutors' spokesman declined to specify the charges
against the former president. A representative for Lula's
defense attorney declined to comment immediately on the charges.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Pia Palermo; Editing by
David Gregorio)