SAO PAULO, March 10 Sao Paulo state prosecutors
said on Thursday that charges against former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva and his family follow a five-year
investigation of alleged crimes including fraud and money
laundering in the state.
State prosecutor Cassio Roberto Conserino said the former
president benefited unfairly from real estate projects financed
by a Sao Paulo bankers' cooperative.
Lula has denied any wrongdoing and disavowed ownership of a
luxury condo in the Sao Paulo beach town of Guaruja that is
cited in the case.
His attorney has asked the Supreme Court to decide whether
state prosecutors invaded the jurisdiction of a separate federal
probe tackling graft at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
