BRASILIA Dec 11 Former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva has been called in for questioning next week by
Brazil's federal police in a bribery investigation involving his
son Luis Claudio, according to a summons document seen by
Reuters on Friday.
Lula is not under investigation but will be questioned about
the case in which police suspect a 2.5 million-real ($646,000)
payment to one of his son's companies could have been a bribe to
influence passage of legislation favoring car industry
companies.
The summons dated Dec. 1 instructs Lula to appear at police
headquarters next Thursday to "provide clarifications." The
summons was provided to Reuters by a source close to the
investigation.
Police raided the offices of a company owned by his son on
Oct. 26 as part of the bribery investigation that threatens to
drag his family into yet another scandal.
Police said at the time that evidence of bribery, extortion
and influence trafficking prompted the raid.
Lula's law firm did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The former president is himself under investigation for
influence-trafficking after he left office in 2010 as Brazil's
most popular president.
His reputation has been tarnished by a massive kickback
scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras that has
landed the treasurer of his Workers' Party in jail and led to
the investigation of dozens of his political allies.
On Wednesday, a judge authorized a police request to break
bank and tax secrecy for Luis Claudio's company LFT Marketing
Esportivo, and a former Lula cabinet minister, Gilberto
Carvalho.
($1 = 3.8694 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)