By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 11 Brazil's former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva has been called in for questioning next
week by federal police in a bribery investigation involving his
son Luis Claudio, according to a summons document seen by
Reuters on Friday.
Lula is not under investigation but will be questioned about
the case in which police suspect a 2.5 million-real ($646,000)
payment to one of his son's companies could have been a bribe to
influence passage of legislation to help the car industry.
The summons dated Dec. 1 instructs Lula to appear at police
headquarters next Thursday to "provide clarifications." The
summons was shown to Reuters by a source close to the
investigation.
Lula's attorney said the former president had no relation at
all to the event being investigated and had not received the
summons but would appear for questioning if summoned.
Police raided the offices of a company owned by Lula's son
on Oct. 26 as part of the bribery investigation that threatens
to drag his family into yet another scandal. Police said at the
time that evidence of bribery, extortion and influence
trafficking prompted the raid.
The former president is himself under investigation for
influence trafficking after he left office in 2010 as Brazil's
most popular president. The six-month probe has found nothing
illegal, said attorney Cristiano Zanin Martins, of the Teixeira,
Martins & Advogados firm that represents the Lula's family.
"The former president is facing no criminal investigation.
Like any citizen he can be called to help in criminal probes,
and he has done so in one case before," the lawyer said.
Lula's reputation has been tarnished by a huge kickback
scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras that put
the treasurer of his Workers' Party in jail and has implicated
dozens of his political allies.
Neither Lula nor his hand-picked successor, President Dilma
Rousseff, are being investigated in the graft scandal spreading
to other state companies, but Rousseff's government has been
weakened and her opponents are trying to impeach her for
breaking budget laws.
On Wednesday, a judge accepted a police request to break
bank and tax secrecy for Luis Claudio's company, LFT Marketing
Esportivo, and a former Lula cabinet minister, Gilberto
Carvalho.
Martins said the payment in question was a sports marketing
consultancy job duly reported to tax authorities. A police
report published by Brazilian media said the advice provided for
the contract was cut and pasted from Wikipedia.
