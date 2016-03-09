SAO PAULO, March 9 Former President Luiz Inácio
Lula da Silva could join Brazil's government if he wishes, the
minister in charge of legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini,
said on Wednesday, a move that would give him some protection
from prosecution.
Lula was briefly detained for questioning by police on
Friday, after investigators said they had evidence he was among
the main political beneficiaries of a kickback scheme at state
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, commonly known as
Petrobras.
Brazilian media reported on Wednesday that members of the
ruling Workers Party (PT) were pressuring Rousseff to offer Lula
a ministerial portfolio in President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet
that would shield him from possible detention.
If Lula were appointed to a ministry, he could only be tried
in the Supreme Court, placing him out of the reach of the judge
in Curitiba pursuing the investigation into kickbacks at
Petrobras.
"The ball is in his court," Berzoini told Reuters. "The
government is good with it. Which government would not want to
have Pele on the field," he said, comparing Lula to the
legendary Brazilian football player.
According to two sources close to the former president, he
is reluctant to join the government but pressure from the
Workers Party is having some effect.
"The best chance that he has is to accept a ministry and for
the trial to go to the Supreme Court so he receives a fair
hearing," said one source close to the former president.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Daniel; Editing
by Alan Crosby)