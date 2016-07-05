By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 5 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's
lawyers asked on Tuesday that crusading federal judge Sergio
Moro be removed from a corruption investigation involving the
former president, arguing he had shown a lack of impartiality.
The filing highlighted a showdown between two of Brazil's
most prominent public figures - the former president who remains
a front-runner in polling for the 2018 presidential race and the
judge who jailed several of Lula's closest allies.
The lawyers said a decision by Moro to publicly release
Lula's wiretapped conversations in March "caused public
embarrassment," leading to lawsuits in which the judge himself
could eventually be held liable.
The judge's explanation of his decision before the Supreme
Court also suggested that Lula had obstructed justice and
concealed ownership of a country estate, Lula's lawyers told
journalists in Sao Paulo, calling Moro an "accusatory judge."
The federal court in the southern city of Curitiba, where
Moro has overseen a multibillion-dollar bribery probe centered
on state oil company Petrobras, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Lula is under investigation for allegedly receiving luxury
real estate and speaking engagements from engineering groups
implicated in the Petrobras scandal.
Brazil's top prosecutor has also asked the Supreme Court to
investigate Lula regarding allegations he benefited from the
corruption scheme and obstructed efforts to investigate it.
Lula has denied wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charges.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Peter Cooney)