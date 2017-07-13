Brazil's Lula vows to appeal conviction, run for president again

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed on Thursday to appeal his corruption conviction and run for president next year, calling the graft investigation against him a politicized effort to influence the 2018 election.

"They haven't taken me out of the game," Lula told supporters at the Sao Paulo offices of his Workers Party a day after he received a nearly 10-year sentence for accepting bribes in return for helping an engineering company win contracts with state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes)