SAO PAULO, July 16 Federal prosecutors in Brazil
have opened a formal inquiry into whether former President Luiz
Inácio Lula da Silva improperly used his connections overseas to
benefit Latin America's largest engineering firm, Odebrecht SA,
a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
In May, prosecutors in Brasilia said they had opened a
preliminary investigation into the matter, saying the popular
former leader had frequently traveled abroad at Odebrecht's
expense after leaving office in 2011.
A spokeswoman for Lula's institute, the Instituto Lula, said
the institute was surprised by the news, and thought the inquiry
had been escalated too quickly. The institute said it would
prove the travels were completely legal.
The investigation comes a month after Brazil-based
Odebrecht's chief executive officer, Marcelo Odebrecht, was
arrested. Prosecutors say his family-run conglomerate may have
helped lead what they called a cartel of engineering firms
accused of fixing prices and overcharging state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
