(Adds details on investigation, currency reaction)
SAO PAULO, July 16 Federal prosecutors in Brazil
have opened a formal inquiry into whether former President Luiz
Inácio Lula da Silva improperly used his connections overseas to
benefit Latin America's largest engineering firm, Odebrecht SA,
a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
In May, prosecutors in Brasilia said they had opened a
preliminary investigation into alleged influence peddling,
saying the former leader had frequently traveled abroad at
Odebrecht's expense after leaving office, from 2011 until 2014.
The inquiry puts the legacy of one of Brazil's most popular
former leaders on the line at a time when some are calling for
the impeachment of his chosen successor, President Dilma
Rousseff, for alleged campaign finance irregularities.
A spokeswoman for Lula's institute, the Instituto Lula, said
the institute was surprised by the news, and thought the inquiry
had been escalated too quickly. She said Lula's travels were
completely legal.
Brazil's currency, the real, weakened after reports
of the investigation, closing 0.75 percent lower at 3.153 per
dollar.
In their preliminary inquiry, prosecutors cited media
reports that Brazil-based Odebrecht had won contracts in
countries including the Dominican Republic and Cuba after Lula
met with their leaders, traveling at Odebrecht's expense.
Lula may have also improperly influenced Luciano Coutinho,
president of state-run development bank BNDES when it approved
loans for Odebrecht projects abroad, prosecutors said.
News of the full-blown investigation of Lula comes a month
after Odebrecht's chief executive officer, Marcelo Odebrecht,
was arrested. Prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba say
his family-run conglomerate may have helped lead what they call
a cartel of engineering firms accused of fixing prices and
overcharging state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Neither Lula nor Rousseff are being investigated in the
scandal known as "Operation Car Wash" but Rousseff's approval
rating has suffered as a result of the probe.
Plea bargain testimony from engineering executive Ricardo
Pessoa, obtained by Veja magazine last month, said money
originating from overpriced Petrobras contracts had helped
finance her 2014 re-election campaign.
Rousseff and the Workers' Party say all campaign donations
were legal and Rousseff has urged a thorough investigation into
graft at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil major is formally
known.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Tatiana Ramil and Eduardo
Simoes; Editing by Peter Galloway and Andrew Hay)