SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazil's federal police have
included former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in an
investigation into the possible use of bribes to influence the
passage of legislation benefiting the auto sector, a court
document showed on Thursday.
Police Chief Marlon Oliveira Cajado dos Santos wrote in the
document that Lula and other former politicians were under
investigation to see if they were "indeed corrupted and part of
this criminal organization," or if they were actually victims of
influence peddling.
The investigation is part of a probe known as "Operation
Zealots" that originally looked into the bribing of lower-level
tax collectors. It is separate from the better-known
investigation into price-fixing and political kickbacks at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Lula testified as a witness for a lobbyist accused of paying
bribes to alter the legislation last month. His institute has
denied any irregularities in the 2009 and 2010 bills, which it
says created tens of thousands of jobs.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)