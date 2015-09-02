SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Denmark's shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said one of its employees
in Brazil received a request from authorities last month to
provide additional information for a corruption investigation at
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Prosecutors say Maersk, which first met with Brazilian
investigators in July 2014, is one of more than a dozen foreign
companies being investigated for possibly paying bribes to
former executives at Petrobras and several companies
are collaborating with the investigation.
A Maersk spokesman said in a statement to Reuters the
employee received the request on Aug. 10 and its external legal
counsel is working with authorities to respond.
The company says it has actively sought and willingly
provided information to Brazilian federal authorities and has
found no evidence that it engaged in any improper or illegal
activity.
Maersk has argued that it is normal and customary to use
brokers to promote tanker-operators' services to customers
around the world and to pay brokers a 1.25 percent commission on
earnings from charter contracts.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba, the epicenter
of Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation, did not
respond to a request for comment on Wednesday concerning the
Maersk inquiry.
Petrobras, known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, employs
Maersk drilling rigs, offshore vessels, tankers and gas
carriers.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)