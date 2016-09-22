SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazilian police arrested
former Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday as part of a
sweeping corruption investigation into political kickbacks on
contracts at state oil company Petrobras, according to a source
close to the former minister.
Mantega served as finance minister for nearly a decade under
former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff,
steering Latin America's largest economy during most of the
leftist Workers Party's 13 years in power. Attorneys for Mantega
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Additional reporting by Brad
Haynes in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro Editing
by W Simon)