SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazilian markets jumped on
Thursday after the opening of impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff, but analysts warned that lengthy and
unpredictable political wrangling could worsen a severe
recession.
Lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha agreed late on Wednesday
to start proceedings against Rousseff for allegedly flouting
budgetary rules to help her reelection last year. The move added
to political uncertainty as the Latin America's largest economy
struggles with its deepest downturn in 25 years.
The real gained 1 percent, and the benchmark Bovespa
stock index rose nearly 4 percent, led by surging shares
of state-run companies. Oil company Petrobras and
lender Banco do Brasil SA both jumped 7 percent,
while power company Eletrobras rose 6 percent.
Earnings at those state enterprises have suffered from
Rousseff's interventionist policies, and some investors
expressed optimism that a harsh political reckoning would force
her to shift her position.
Still, several analysts warned that contentious impeachment
proceedings could paralyze Congress, distracting from efforts to
address a growing budget deficit and deepening economic crisis.
"We have to remember the process is long and uncertain and
it makes this embattled government even more fragile, pushing
the country closer to losing its investment-grade rating from a
second agency," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at
the SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk
in September, and a similar move from another agency could
trigger more capital outflows. Many institutional investors are
required to unload bonds once two separate agencies rate them as
speculative-grade.
Brazil's economic outlook has been clouded by the political
crisis and the country's largest-ever corruption scandal, which
center on a price-fixing and political kickback scheme at
Petrobras. Rousseff's approval ratings have fallen to single
digits.
The economy shrank in the third quarter from a year earlier
at the fastest pace on record, and new data on Thursday showed
industrial output fell far more than expected in October, adding
to concerns that the recession will stretch well into 2016.
"Regardless of the outcome of this impeachment proceeding,
we expect paralysis in the government's fiscal agenda during the
next month as focus shifts completely to the political process,"
JPMorgan analysts told clients in a note.
In a small victory for Rousseff on Wednesday, Congress voted
to let her government run a hefty deficit this year, allowing
the administration to pay its bills in December.
