BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil needs independent controls of meat industry inspections, a European Union health official said on Wednesday, wrapping up a visit to the country where an inspector bribery scandal led several countries to suspend Brazilian meat imports.

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis told reporters the bloc could take additional measures next Tuesday and will send an auditing team to Brazil to visit several meat packing plants and report back to Brussels after Easter. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)