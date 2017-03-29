New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil needs independent controls of meat industry inspections, a European Union health official said on Wednesday, wrapping up a visit to the country where an inspector bribery scandal led several countries to suspend Brazilian meat imports.
EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis told reporters the bloc could take additional measures next Tuesday and will send an auditing team to Brazil to visit several meat packing plants and report back to Brussels after Easter. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.