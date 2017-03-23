BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union asked
Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its
member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to
lift but the Brazilian government did not agree, EU diplomats in
Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.
EU ambassadors have been seeking more information on the
irregularities discovered in Brazil's meat industry and they
criticized the Brazilian government for failing to deal with the
problem as a public health issue, according to one diplomat who
attended an EU ambassadors meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday.
