SAO PAULO May 4 The president of MMC
Automotores, Mitubishi Motors's distributor and assembler in
Brazil, was convicted on Wednesday for fomenting corruption and
money laundering in a bribery scheme meant to help pass
legislation benefiting the auto sector.
Judge Vallisney Oliveira in Brasilia sentenced Robert de
Macedo to four years and two months of jail, saying he had hired
lobbyists off the books. The company's former president and
several lobbyists were also sentenced.
MMC Automotores declined to comment.
The investigation, "Operation Zealots," is looking into
alleged bribes to lawmakers that prosecutors say ensured
measures favored by the auto industry were passed during the
governments of President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Leslie Adler)