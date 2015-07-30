By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 The arrest of the
longtime head of Brazil's nuclear energy utility on corruption
charges could disrupt a plan to revive Brazilian nuclear
ambitions whose roots go back to its atomic-bomb program in the
1980s.
Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, a retired admiral, was
arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking 4.5 million reais
($1.35 million) in bribes from engineering firms working on the
long-delayed Angra 3 nuclear power plant.
While its constitution commits Brazil to the peaceful use of
atomic power, Pinheiro, 76, has for three decades been a central
player in plans to finish Angra 3, build eight additional
reactors and even a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
"The arrest is a tragedy for the industry," said Luiz
Pinguelli Rosa, a Brazilian nuclear physicist and Eletrobras'
chief executive from 2003 to 2005.
"The industry was already in crisis, but now the corruption
concerns are bound to delay Angra 3 further and cause costs to
rise even more."
Pinheiro, an atomic engineer, was tasked by Brazil's
military dictatorship in the 1980s to find a way to build a
nuclear reactor small enough for a home-built submarine and the
means to process enough enriched uranium to fuel it.
His work eventually led to a secretive, but UN-sanctioned,
uranium-enrichment plant outside of Rio de Janeiro. The plant,
which reprocesses fuel from Angra 1 and 2, does much the same
thing as Iran's controversial military-civilian facilities.
In 1990, five years after the end of military rule, Brazil
publicly renounced its bomb-making plans with the implosion of
tunnels in the Amazon that had been dug to test thermonuclear
devices.
For the past decade, Pinheiro ran Eletronuclear, the nuclear
energy unit of state-controlled utility Eletrobras
that has been trying to complete the long-delayed Angra 3
reactor 100 km (60 miles) west of Rio de Janeiro.
But with the economy shrinking, environmental fears growing,
public anger over corruption, and delays and cost overruns on
government projects, Pinheiro's arrest could lead to a scaling
back of Brazil's nuclear plans.
SCANDAL
As with a widening corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, the
allegations of graft are causing a slowdown at Eletronuclear.
Areva SA, a French government-controlled nuclear
reactor builder, was hired by Eletronuclear to assemble the
pieces of Angra 3 that have been sitting in storage since the
1980s, but it has struggled to get financing for the project. It
recently reduced work at the site as a result.
Since construction restarted in 2010, the Angra 3 budget has
nearly doubled to 14 billion reais ($4.2 billion) and the
completion date has been pushed back several times.
"The goal of 2019 will be very hard to meet. And the other
plants, who knows?" said Claudio Salles, president of Instituto
Acende, a Brazilian energy-research group in Sao Paulo. "These
plants take 10-15 years to build and as time goes on they become
less viable."
The same applies to the nuclear submarine program, Pinguelli
said.
Pinheiro led the submarine program in the 1980s after
Brazilian military planners were surprised by the ease with
which a single British nuclear sub helped beat Argentina in the
1982 war over the Falkland Islands.
Brazilian police are now investigating a shipyard being
built with French help near Rio de Janeiro, according to media
reports. The yard is supposed to deliver an attack submarine
with a Brazilian nuclear reactor and a hull and weapons systems
designed with French help by 2023.
Nuclear supporters who mistrust the program's grandiose
designs hope the problems will speed reform.
The energy ministry this year said Angra 3 will be the last
nuclear plant built by the government and it plans to have
private contractors build future plants and lease them to
Eletronuclear.
"Hydroelectric potential is running out, and wind, solar and
biomass won't meet our needs," said Nivalde de Castro, an energy
economist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. "Unless
we want to use fossil fuels, we will have to use nuclear."
Brazil relies heavily on hydropower but dams have already
been built on many of its largest rivers and a recent drought
has raised doubts about the once-reliable power source.
But Eletrobras and Eletronuclear have a constitutional
monopoly on all nuclear power projects in Brazil. Any changes to
reduce state control of oil and other energy projects will
likely meet stiff resistance.
Ildo Sauer, a nuclear physicist who worked under Pinheiro in
the late 1980s, says Brazil's nuclear program is too expensive
and has been co-opted by politicians and major construction and
engineering firms.
"The problem is the lobbyists who see nuclear as a chance to
build expensive megaprojects with little regard for cost," said
Sauer, a former head of natural gas at Petrobras. "It's no
longer about science or energy. It's about politics and money,
and that brings corruption."
($1 = 3.33 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Christian Plumb and Kieran
Murray)