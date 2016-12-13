(Recasts to add comments from source, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazilian prosecutors and
legal advisers of OAS SA are resuming talks for a plea bargain
deal linked to the engineering group's participation in a
massive corruption scandal, a person briefed on the matter said
Tuesday.
The talks that could lead to formal negotiations for a plea
deal for OAS and several company executives may take a few more
weeks, said the person, who asked for anonymity because the
matter is confidential. Newspaper Valor Econômico first reported
the news earlier in the day.
The Prosecutor-General's Office halted a first round of
talks in August after parts of former Chief Executive Officer
Léo Pinheiro's testimony were leaked in the local press.
Pinheiro, who was sentenced to over 16 years in prison for
his role in the "Operation Car Wash" scandal, is among OAS
executives seeking a plea deal, the person said.
A public relations official for Sao Paulo-based OAS did not
have immediate comment. The media office of the Brasilia-based
Prosecutor-General's Office did not comment.
According to Valor, prosecutors and OAS lawyers have been
negotiating the resumption of talks for more than a month.
Eventual testimonies may involve accusations against lawmakers
and other politicians, Valor said, without identifying those
politicians.
OAS is among the 31 Brazilian engineering and
construction groups accused of rigging state contracts in the
"Car Wash" case, Brazil's biggest corruption scandal yet known.
The scandal accelerated the downfall of President Dilma
Rousseff, who was impeached on Aug. 31 for doctoring budget
accounts.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Goodman
and Chizu Nomiyama)