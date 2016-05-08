RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 A former Brazilian finance
minister and the current head of the nation's state development
bank allegedly pressured big construction firms into making
campaign donations for President Dilma Rousseff, a newspaper
reported Sunday.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper cited testimony it says
Marcelo Odebrecht, the jailed former chief executive of the
Odebrecht construction conglomerate, gave while
trying to broker a deal to become a state's witness.
According to Folha, Odebrecht told prosecutors that former
Finance Minister Guido Mantega and BNDES head Luciano Coutinho
were in charge of pressuring businesses that secured BNDES loans
for overseas work to make contributions to Rousseff's 2014
reelection.
In a written statement given to Folha, Coutinho denied
playing any role in Rousseff's campaign, while Mantega's lawyer
Jose Batochio said his client also had nothing to do with
obtaining donations for the president's reelection.
Neither Mantega nor BNDES responded to requests for comment,
and Rousseff's office did not return calls. Odebrecht's lawyers
also did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.
Folha did not say how it acquired the leaked testimony or
when Odebrecht gave it.
Odebrecht, who ran Latin America's largest engineering firm,
was sentenced in March to more than 19 years on corruption
charges for his role in a massive graft scheme that has engulfed
state-run oil company Petrobras. His company used
BNDES loans to finance several large projects abroad.
If prosecutors accept him as a witness he could cut his
sentence in half under Brazilian law.
The report is the first time that Brazil's BNDES development
bank has been linked to the Petrobras scandal, though federal
prosecutors speaking on background have long indicated the
institution is a likely target in the probe.
The investigation into graft at Petrobras, dubbed "Operation
Car Wash," has uncovered a kickback scheme that has ensnared
dozens of top politicians and high-level executives at Brazil's
biggest construction and engineering firms.
Prosecutors say company officials paid billions in bribes
over several years in return for bloated contracts.
Rousseff has not been linked to the payment of bribes and
impeachment proceedings against her are not connected to the
probe. The Senate is due to vote this week whether to put her on
trial for her removal from office.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Mary Milliken)