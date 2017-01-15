BOGOTA/SAO PAULO Jan 15 Colombian authorities
have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million
in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building
contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues
to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
Otto Bula Bula, a Liberal Party senator until 2002, was
tasked by Odebrecht with ensuring a certain number of
higher-priced tolls were included in a contract to build the
Ocaña-Gamarra highway, Colombia's Attorney General's office said
late on Saturday.
"For his work, Odebrecht made $4.6 million in payments from
Brazil," the statement said, adding that Bula faces charges for
bribery and illicit enrichment.
Bula, who was arrested on Saturday, may also have breached
foreign currency exchange rules, the statement said. The
contract for Colombia's Ocaña-Gamarra road was awarded to the
company in March 2014.
Reuters could not immediately contact Bula or his lawyers.
Odebrecht's reputation has been hit after prosecutors in
Brazil unearthed a bribes-for-contracts scandal that has
extended into other countries, leading the group to sell assets,
refinance debt and bid for fewer contracts across the Americas
and Africa.
Late last year Odebrecht agreed to a $2 billion leniency
deal with prosecutors in Brazil, the United States and
Switzerland.
U.S. prosecutors allege that Odebrecht paid hundreds of
millions of dollars in bribes in association with projects in 12
countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and
Venezuela, between 2002 and 2016.
REVENUE PLUNGE
Last week Colombia arrested Gabriel Garcia Morales, a former
director of an institute that managed roadway licensing and
later a vice minister of transport, for allegedly receiving $6.5
million in bribes from Odebrecht in 2009.
The impact of the scandal, known in Brazil as "Operation Car
Wash," could drive Odebrecht's gross revenue down 61 percent
over the next five years, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported
on Sunday, citing unnamed executives.
Odebrecht did not immediately comment on the Colombian
arrest or the Folha report.
Before the scandal broke in March 2014, Odebrecht informally
targeted gross revenue of 200 billion reais for 2020, said
Folha, which did not say how it got that information. The
72-year-old group is also considering a name change, the paper
said.
Expectations of a steep decline in revenue may force
Odebrecht to speed up efforts to restructure debt-burdened units
and revive a shrinking pipeline of construction projects,
analysts said. Reuters has reported that Odebrecht is in talks
to refinance about 40 billion reais in bank loans.
Prosecutors in the Car Wash probe, which centers on a
bribes-for-contracts scheme at state companies, believe
Odebrecht benefited the most from the scheme.
