SAO PAULO Dec 1 Odebrecht SA, the engineering
conglomerate that on Thursday agreed to a $2 billion leniency
deal with prosecutors in Brazil's biggest graft case, is making
progress selling assets and restructuring some businesses as
part of a broad overhaul.
In a statement, the company pledged not the engage ever
again in improper business practices. The long-awaited leniency
deal between Odebrecht and prosecutors would allow
the company to return to bidding for public works projects.
