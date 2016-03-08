SAO PAULO, March 8 Marcelo Odebrecht, former
chief executive of Latin America's largest engineering and
construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA, received a 19-year
sentence from federal court on convictions for bribery, money
laundering and organized crime related to Brazil's massive
corruption scandal, a court statement said on Tuesday.
Marcelo Odebrecht is the highest profile executive to be
convicted in the nearly two-year-old "Operation Car Wash"
investigations and is considered the central private sector
figure in what federal police and prosecutors have called a
criminal organization.
The scandal revolves around a complex overbilling and
political kickback scheme in the state-run oil company Petrobras
SA that is threatening to bring down the government
of President Dilma Rousseff.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Reese Ewing Editing by W Simon)