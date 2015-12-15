SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazil's second-highest court
voted on Tuesday to keep the former chief executive of Latin
America's largest engineering group Odebrecht SA in jail,
extending nearly six months of pre-trial detention in the
southern city of Curitiba
Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested on June 19 and charged with
corruption and money laundering a month later as part of a
kickback and bribery investigation focused on state-run oil firm
Petrobras. His lawyers fiercely contested the
legality of his detention.
In justifying the court's decision, Superior Tribunal of
Justice Judge Jorge Mussi pointed on Tuesday to evidence that
Odebrecht deposited funds into the bank accounts of former
Petrobras executives abroad. The court also voted to keep two
other Odebrecht executives, Rogerio Santos de Araujo and Marcio
Faria, in jail.
Marcelo Odebrecht, third-generation leader of the privately
held conglomerate, was instrumental in its expansion throughout
Latin America, Africa and the United States. Odebrecht formally
stepped down on Dec. 10. He has close ties to former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Judge Sergio Moro in June justified Odebrecht's detention by
pointing to a risk of interference in the Petrobras
investigation and his potential to continue to commit crimes, a
risk to public order.
Police in June intercepted a handwritten note from Odebrecht
asking his lawyers to "destroy e-mail," which his defense said
was not a request to erase evidence and had been taken out of
context.
Critics of the Curitiba investigation say Brazilian police
and prosecutors have been too eager to use Odebrecht as an
example in their self-declared war on corruption and impunity
for the wealthy in Latin America's largest economy.
Petrobras is formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)