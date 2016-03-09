By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina is investigating
whether the local unit of Odebrecht paid bribes to
government officials, an Argentine prosecutor said on Wednesday,
deepening the regional fallout from the biggest corruption
scandal in Brazil's history.
The probe laid out by Sergio Rodriguez, the lead prosecutor
on public administration investigations, is a further sign of
international cooperation in a case that saw a Brazilian court
on Tuesday hand down a 19-year prison sentence to the company's
former chief executive officer, Marcelo Odebrecht.
"An investigation is underway," Rodriguez said in an
interview. "We're looking to determine whether the cartel
maneuvers witnessed in Brazil were replicated here in some form.
Odebrecht is one of those implicated."
The investigator declined to give further details on the
probe. The corruption case in Brazil stems from a vast bribery
scheme at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras.
A spokesman for Constructora Norberto Odebrecht, known more
commonly as Odebrecht Argentina, said that the firm "had not
been notified of any judicial process."
Odebrecht Argentina projects include gas pipelines, highways
and waterworks.
Marcelo Odebrecht, who until his arrest last June ran Latin
America's largest construction company, was convicted of
bribery, money laundering and organized crime.
His detention put billions of dollars worth of
infrastructure projects in the region under fresh scrutiny.
Brazilian police have uncovered evidence that Peruvian
President Ollanta Humala may have received $3 million in
kickbacks from Odebrecht, federal court filings in Brazil
showed. Humala denied taking bribes.
At the time regional interest in the Brazilian investigation
exploded last July, Ecuador said it had opened audits of
Odebrecht's contracts. In October, Ecuador's capital, Quito,
awarded a $1.5 billion metro contract to Odebrecht.
Colombia's vice president warned the company could be banned
from public bids for decades.
"This has become a regional investigation, not just a
Brazilian one," Rodriguez said.
The probes have stunned Brazil's well-connected construction
companies. One of the most visible faces of Brazil's regional
diplomacy, they have often beaten Chinese and European rivals
for Latin America's energy and transportation mega-projects.
None has a higher profile than Odebrecht, which accounts for
nearly three quarters of infrastructure built by Brazilian
companies abroad.
