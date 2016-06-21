BRASILIA, June 21 Marcelo Odebrecht, the former
chief executive of Latin America's largest construction company,
will admit in plea bargain testimony that he personally oversaw
illegal campaign donations for suspended President Dilma
Rousseff in 2010 and 2014, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said on
Tuesday.
The newspaper said Odebrecht will acknowledge having warned
Rousseff on May 26, 2015 in Mexico that prosecutors were about
to discover illegal transfers to Rousseff's re-election
strategist, Joao Santana.
Odebrecht was arrested 24 days later as police deepened an
investigation on a massive kickback scheme at state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Folha said that under the terms of the plea agreement
Odebrecht will testify that Rousseff did not pay attention to
his warning.
Folha did not say how it obtained that information. A
spokeswoman at Odebrecht's corporate offices declined to comment
on the newspaper report. Representatives for Rousseff did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In Brazil, plea bargain testimony to prosecutors is
confidential until approved by a judge. The strongest signal
Odebrecht was seeking to collaborate came on June 2, when judge
Sergio Moro suspended one of several lawsuits against Odebrecht
executives for 30 days.
Marcelo Odebrecht, the scion of the family that controls the
company, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being
convicted of corruption and money laundering in the Petrobras
case. Under Brazilian law, plea bargain deals to reduce jail
time can take place after sentencing in certain cases.
As a consequence of the Petrobras-focused corruption probe,
known in Brazil as "Operation Car Wash," many of Odebrecht's 15
subsidiaries are refinancing up to 35 billion reais ($10.4
billion) in loans and stepping up asset sales.
Rousseff was suspended last month to face a Senate trial
over allegedly breaking budget laws. She has repeatedly denied
any wrongdoing.
($1 = 3.37 reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)