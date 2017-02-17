(Adds comment from the attorney general's office)
SAO PAULO Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on
Friday suspended an order that required two units of
construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting
to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account,
according to a court document.
Judge Friedmann Wendpap ruled that the two units of the
Brazilian builder, at the center of the biggest-ever corruption
scandal in Brazil, no longer needed to make the payments because
of a leniency deal Odebrecht signed with Brazilian, U.S. and
Swiss prosecutors in December.
The two units, Construtora Norberto Odebrecht and Odebrecht
Plantas Industriais e Participações, had been obliged to make
the payments in connection with the ongoing "Car Wash"
investigation into political kickbacks centered around state-run
oil company Petrobras.
The leniency deal Odebrecht signed includes $2
billion in fines: the largest such penalty yet levied against
any company. Since then, several nations where Odebrecht has
admitted to paying bribes are also seeking to levy fines against
the company.
The judge said that Brazil's attorney general's office,
which had asked the court to order the Odebrecht units' payments
in November, had 30 days to appeal his order.
The attorney general's office said in an emailed statement
that it had lodged a filing with the judge, which it declined to
describe, and that it was awaiting an answer to take "the
appropriate judicial action" - which was also not clarified.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Brad Brooks; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)