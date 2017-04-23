BRASILIA, April 23 The Brazilian government may
increase the corruption fine that engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht agreed to pay in a multi-billion dollar leniency deal
signed last year, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.
Odebrecht, once Latin America's biggest builder, struck a
deal with Brazil, the United States and Switzerland in December
designed to allow the company to continue its operations so that
it can pay off a record $3.5 billion fine.
However, the country's attorney general's office, known as
AGU, said it is evaluating the deal and may raise the $2.4
billion fine owed to Brazil, Folha de S.Paulo reported citing a
statement from the office.
An email to the attorney general's office seeking comment
was not immediately answered.
Calls to an Odebrecht spokesman in São Paulo seeking comment
on the report were not immediately answered.
Odebrecht is at the center of the country's
biggest ever corruption case that has triggered investigations
into dozens of senior lawmakers and a third of President Michel
Temer's cabinet.
