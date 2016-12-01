SAO PAULO Dec 1 The oldest member of the family
that controls Odebrecht SA has apologized to the
staff of the engineering conglomerate for its involvement in
Brazil's massive corruption scandal, following a decision on
Thursday to sign a 6.7 billion-real ($2 billion) leniency deal
with prosecutors.
In a letter to employees that Reuters obtained, Emilio
Odebrecht said he is confident that terms of the accord will
allow the company's business to resume growth. He vowed to
maintain the highest standards of transparency and ethical
behavior in business.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)