UPDATE 1-At last minute, Western Digital resubmits bid for Toshiba chip unit
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
SAO PAULO, June 26 A Brazilian court on Monday sentenced former minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering as part of a sweeping probe known as Operation Car Wash.
Palocci, who served as finance minister under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and as chief of staff for his successor Dilma Rousseff, has offered to provide details over the kickback scheme under investigation that could hurt Lula's chances of running in the 2018 election. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.