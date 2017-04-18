BRASILIA, April 18 Former Brazilian Finance
Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to
strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next
year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.
Palocci, one of the closest advisers to Lula and former
president Dilma Rousseff between 2003 and 2011, has been in jail
since September of last year on charges that he ran a bribery
scheme that funneled money to the former-ruling Workers Party's
(PT).
Folha said, without citing sources, that Palocci had a first
meeting with investigators two weeks ago to discuss the terms of
a possible collaboration. He would present evidence against Lula
and other senior members of his party, Folha said.
Several polls show Lula as the favorite in voting intentions
for the 2018 presidential election, but he could be barred from
running if sentenced for corruption. Lula already faces five
court cases related to the investigations.
A plea bargain testimony by Palocci, once one of Brazil's
most powerful politicians, could also add fuel to the country's
political and economic turmoil by widening the scope of the
so-called Car Wash investigation, currently focused on
engineering firms, to include banks and large corporations,
Folha said.
Palocci's lawyer, José Roberto Batochio, did not respond
immediately to a Reuters request for comment. He has previously
denied his client had taken any bribes.
Federal police did not comment.
Growing speculation about a Palocci collaboration comes one
week after details of a plea bargain deal by executives of
engineering firm Odebrecht SA rocked Brazilian
politics by implicating dozens of lawmakers, eight ministers and
President Michel Temer.
Odebrecht executives named Palocci as the intermediary for
alleged bribes paid to Lula, an accusation which Lula and his
lawyers have repeatedly denied.
Palocci, a medical doctor by training, was Lula's finance
minister and a key player in the 2002 election campaign that put
the Workers' Party leader in the presidential seat.
Palocci helped Lula change his image from leftist radical
into a business friendly and socially progressive leader who
finally secured election on his fourth bid.
He also served as chief of staff to Lula's hand-picked
successor, Dilma Rousseff, ousted in an impeachment last year.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernard Orr)