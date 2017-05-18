BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Brazilian President Michel Temer was recorded discussing payments to silence testimony by a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo.

The paper reported that the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) had presented a recording of the alleged conversation to prosecutors as part of plea bargain negotiations.

