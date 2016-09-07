(Corrects ninth paragraph to clarify which order mentioned
executives)
By Cesar Raizer
BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazilian police launched an
investigation of fraud at state-run companies' pension funds on
Monday, as a judge ordered dozens of senior financiers and
executives away from their firms, including the chief executive
of the world's biggest beef exporter.
Police carried out five arrests, more than two dozen
interrogations and over 100 search warrants, seizing jewels,
luxury vehicles, artwork and an airplane in an asset freeze to
cover up to 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in alleged damages.
The federal judge overseeing the case, Vallisney De Souza
Oliveira, ordered the chief executive of meat packer JBS SA
and 39 others under investigation to suspend their
corporate roles, avoid all capital market activity and forfeit
their passports in order to avoid jail.
JBS shares fell 10 percent, the biggest drop in six months,
at the prospect of billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley
Batista, who run JBS and their family's holding company J&F
Investimentos, respectively, from serving at the group's firms.
The probe of the pension funds is the latest in a string of
investigations into corruption at the vast overlap of Brazilian
business and politics, rattling Latin America's largest economy
and feeding political instability.
The four pension funds under investigation, which controlled
about 280 billion reais in assets last year, have been an
important source of investment in Brazil's credit-starved
economy, but political connections at the state-run firms have
raised questions about influence in their decisions.
The pension funds caught up in Monday's investigation are
those of state-run banks Caixa Economica Federal and
Banco do Brasil, postal service Correios and oil
giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the company known as
Petrobras which has been ground zero of the graft investigations
roiling the nation.
Yet police said their investigation focused on losses to
pensioners from reckless or fraudulent investments throughout
the Brazilian economy.
Other executives mentioned in the judge's search and seizure
order included the chief executive of wood pulp maker Eldorado
Brasil Celulose SA, also controlled by the Batista family, Jose
Carlos Grubisich; and Denise Pavarina, the head of the asset
management unit at lender Banco Bradesco SA. Neither
executive was ordered to step away from their companies.
Press representatives for J&F and Eldorado said their
executives were collaborating with the investigation. JBS
referred comment to J&F.
Bradesco said its asset management units "follow the
regulations in funds under management and rules by regulators"
and that the bank is cooperating with authorities.
Pension funds Previ, Petros and Funcef said they were
collaborating with police. Petros added that the investigation
involved decisions made in 2011. Postalis did not immediately
respond to a request for comment
Caixa, Bradesco, Banco Santander Brasil and fund
manager Rio Bravo Investimentos Ltda confirmed that their asset
management units were also targeted by the operation.
In a statement, Caixa said the bank already had an internal
investigation about "possible irregularities" involving the
employees pension fund's investments.
Santander Brasil said the federal police asked for documents
related to investments by the pension funds in the rig lessor
Sete Brasil, which is under bankruptcy protection, and in a fund
called Global Equity.
Asset manager Rio Bravo, the target of acquisition by
China's Fosun International Ltd, said the fund has
always managed pension funds investments "with ethics, honesty
and compliance with the laws."
($1 = 3.25 reais)
(Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Additional reporting by Leonardo
Goy in Brasilia, Pedro Fonseca and Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de
Janeiro, Alberto Alerigi Jr., Tatiana Bautzer, Aluisio Alves and
Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Writing and additional reporting by
Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)