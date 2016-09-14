(Adds details, share performance throughout)
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian billionaires Wesley
and Joesley Batista agreed on Tuesday to deposit 1.52 billion
reais ($465 million) in guarantees to overturn a judge's
decision removing them from the command of meatpacker JBS SA
and investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA.
Under terms of the accord, which was signed by the Batistas
and federal prosecutors in Brasilia, the brothers will be
allowed to return as chief executive officers of both companies.
In a statement, the prosecutors also said an asset freeze order
on both brothers has been lifted as a result of the accord.
The Batista brothers have until Oct. 21 to deposit the
guarantee, which acts as an insurance backed by assets known in
Brazil as "seguro garantia," according to a person with direct
knowledge of the accord.
On Sept. 5, the Batistas were ensnared in a sweeping graft
probe of state-controlled pension funds focusing on losses to
pensioners from reckless or fraudulent investments throughout
the Brazilian economy. The situation drove shares of JBS down
6.3 percent last week, their biggest weekly tumble in almost
five months.
Shares in São Paulo-based JBS, the world's biggest
meatpacker, gained 1.5 percent to 11.79 reais. The stock is down
29 percent in the past 12 months.
The statement from prosecutors said the value of the
guarantee was calculated based on the investments made by
state-run pension funds into Eldorado Brasil SA, a pulp producer
controlled by the Batistas, and the projected returns on that
investment plus inflation.
Prosecutors said they have evidence of overpricing and
illicit activity in regards to those investments, according to
the statement.
($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)