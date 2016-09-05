BRASILIA, Sept 5 The Brazilian judge overseeing
a sweeping graft probe of state-run companies' pension funds
ordered on Monday that dozens of business leaders and financiers
under investigation step away from their corporate roles,
including the chief executive of the world's biggest beef
exporter JBS SA.
Federal Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira also ordered that
40 individuals under investigation in the case must also forfeit
their passports, request prior authorization before traveling
domestically and refrain from any activity in capital markets to
avoid jail.
