BRASILIA, Sept 5 The Brazilian judge overseeing a sweeping graft probe of state-run companies' pension funds ordered on Monday that dozens of business leaders and financiers under investigation step away from their corporate roles, including the chief executive of the world's biggest beef exporter JBS SA.

Federal Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira also ordered that 40 individuals under investigation in the case must also forfeit their passports, request prior authorization before traveling domestically and refrain from any activity in capital markets to avoid jail. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Editing by Sandra Maler)