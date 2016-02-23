SAO PAULO/LIMA Feb 23 Brazilian police are
investigating potential bribes of $3 million from Latin
America's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht to Peruvian
President Ollanta Humala, court documents showed.
Documents seized from Marcelo Odebrecht, the former CEO of
the family-run company, cite "Program OH," which police said in
the documents they interpreted as referring to the initials of
the Peruvian president. They noted the funds were not allocated
for any specific purpose.
Humala in a statement on Tuesday denied taking bribes and
said he summoned Brazil's ambassador to his offices late on
Monday to request official information about the inquiry
following initial news reports on the Brazilian court documents.
Peru's attorney general's office said that because of
presidential immunity prosecutors would not be able to
investigate Humala until after his term ends in late July.
Odebrecht has won contracts worth several billions in Peru
in the past decade, including a $5 billion natural gas pipeline
during Humala's term after its sole bidding competitor was
disqualified from a public auction at the last minute.
The inquiry comes amid political campaigning for Humala's
successor and will likely drag further on his already-low
approval ratings during his last five months in office.
Presidents in Peru cannot hold two consecutive terms and the
ruling party candidate is trailing far behind in polls.
Presidential hopeful Julio Guzman, second in the race to
April elections, said on Twitter Humala should be banned from
leaving Peru until the bribe allegations were cleared up.
Brazilian federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima
said at a press conference on Monday investigators had evidence
Odebrecht had bribed officials abroad, including a former
transportation secretary in Argentina.
The largest-ever corruption investigation in Brazil has
revealed an elaborate scheme of price-fixing among engineering
firms, allegedly led by Odebrecht, to overcharge state-run oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and use the access funds
to bribe officials, many in President Dilma Rousseff's
coalition.
Marcelo Odebrecht was jailed in June and is on trial for
corruption and money laundering, charges he denies.
Police noted in documents filed with the federal court in
Curitiba, Brazil, that Brazil's investment in Peru jumped from
$50 million per year to $900 million annually when Rousseff's
predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president. Many of
the Brazilian investment projects were hydro-electric dams
built by Odebrecht.
Odebrecht did not immediately respond to request for comment
about the alleged bribes to Humala.
