By Caroline Stauffer and Mitra Taj
SAO PAULO/LIMA Feb 23 Brazilian police have
uncovered evidence that Peruvian President Ollanta Humala may
have received $3 million in bribes from engineering and
construction conglomerate Odebrecht, according to federal court
filings in Brazil.
The court papers, made public on Monday, show that documents
seized from Marcelo Odebrecht, the jailed former chief executive
of the Brazilian company, list $3 million in expenses attributed
only to "Program OH."
The expenses were unexplained and police said in the court
papers it was their investigative hypothesis the initials
referred to the Peruvian leader.
Humala in a statement on Tuesday denied taking bribes and
said he had summoned Brazil's ambassador to his offices to
demand an official explanation of the procedures in federal
court in Curitiba, Brazil.
Odebrecht's Peruvian unit denied giving political parties or
authorities money improperly. Odebrecht in Brazil declined
comment, saying it did not know "the terms of the inquiry."
A two-year-old investigation has revealed an elaborate
scheme of price-fixing among engineering firms, allegedly led by
Odebrecht, to overcharge Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, and use the excess funds
to bribe officials.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is not under
investigation, though the scandal has ensnared many of her
political allies and Brazilians question how she failed to
prevent the troubles as former chairwoman of Petrobras.
Peru's attorney general's office said that because of
presidential immunity prosecutors would not be able to
investigate Humala until after his term ends in late July.
Odebrecht has won contracts worth several billions in Peru
in the past decade, including a $5 billion natural gas pipeline
during Humala's term after its sole bidding competitor was
disqualified from a public auction at the last minute.
Reports linking Humala to bribery will likely hurt his
already-low approval ratings during his last five months in
office. Presidents in Peru cannot hold two consecutive terms and
the ruling party candidate, in an upcoming election to choose
Humala's successor, is trailing far behind in polls.
Fredy Otarola, a congressman close to Humala, said
suspicions of wrongdoing had no legal foundation and Humala
would make himself available to clarify any doubts.
Opposition politicians in Peru called for Humala to be
banned from leaving the country, meanwhile, and demanded that he
give up his right to banking secrecy.
Marcelo Odebrecht himself was jailed in June and is on trial
for corruption and money laundering. He has denied any
wrongdoing.
