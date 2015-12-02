RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Thirty-two companies are currently banned from doing work for Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA because of an ongoing corruption investigation, the oil firm's head of governance João Elek said on Wednesday.

He said Queiroz Galvão Óleo e Gás is now allowed to work with Petrobras, as the oil company is more commonly known, after it signed a leniency agreement. Petrobras needs other companies to be able to return as well, Elek added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)