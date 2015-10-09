RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Corruption-related losses
at Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
will likely surpass 20 billion reais ($5.3 billion), federal
prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said on Friday.
Dallagnol, part of a task force overseeing Brazil's
largest-ever corruption investigation, said the 6.2 billion
reais in corruption-related losses the company wrote off in
April was "just the tip of the iceberg."
In April, Petrobras also wrote down another 44.6 billion
reais of assets. While the additional charges reflected falling
oil prices and a weaker Brazilian currency against the dollar,
they were also sparked by refineries and other facilities whose
value was inflated by the corruption scandal.
Prosecutors have accused executives at the nation's top
engineering firms of forming a cartel to fix contracts and
overcharge Petrobras for work, using the excess to line their
own pockets, bribe politicians and finance election campaigns.
Dallagnol, speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the
more than 20 billion reais estimate includes outright losses as
well as illicit profits that the engineering firms earned
through price fixing and overcharging.
($1 = 3.74 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Alan Crosby)