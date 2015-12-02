(Adds Galvao Engenharia sentences, quote, comment from Queiroz
Galvao)
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Thirty-two companies are
currently banned from doing work for Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA because of an ongoing
corruption investigation, the oil firm's head of governance João
Elek said on Wednesday.
He said Queiroz Galvão Óleo e Gás could now be allowed to
work with Petrobras, as the oil company is more commonly known,
and hoped other companies would be able to return as well.
"Petrobras can't make it alone... it needs suppliers and
companies," he told journalists.
Queiroz Galvão Óleo e Gás has been excluded from an
administrative process at the CGU and could therefore be allowed
to work with Petrobras, a press representative for the company
said. The same representative said parent company Queiroz Galvão
declined to comment on any potential leniency agreement or
negotiations.
A CGU spokesman confirmed Queiroz Galvão Oleo e Gas was no
longer being investigated because of lack of evidence against
it. He said parent company Queiroz Galvao was not among the
seven companies that had approached it to negotiate a leniency
deal.
Dozens of companies are being investigated by federal
prosecutors as well as the CGU and anti-trust regulator CADE as
part of Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal.
The companies and some of their executives are accused of
fixing and inflating prices on contracts with Petrobras and
using the excess to funnel bribes to politicians, costing the
oil firm an estimated $2.1 billion.
Also on Wednesday, three executives tied to another company
controlled by the same family as Queiroz Galvão, Galvão
Engenharia, were sentenced to as much as 13 years in jail for
corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro and Caroline
Stauffer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernard Orr)