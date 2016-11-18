SAO PAULO Nov 18 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will receive 204.2 million reais ($60.4 million) from people and companies involved in a corruption probe, prosecutors said on Friday.

The payment is a result of plea deals struck by prosecutors with politicians and executives accused of participating in a kickback scandal centered on Petrobras, as the company is known. The company has already received over 500 million reais in compensation, the prosecutors added. ($1 = 3.3815 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)