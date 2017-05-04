BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO May 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras still has a lot of work to do to root out corruption, a top federal prosecutor said on Thursday.
Prosecutor Carlos Lima made the statement during a press conference detailing the Thursday arrests of executives who allegedly used a government amnesty program for foreign assets to bring in money paid to them by construction firms as bribes in return for winning lucrative contracts. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: