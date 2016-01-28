SAO PAULO Jan 28 Petróleo Brasileiro SA is
unaware of a Brazilian court ruling suspending the sale of a 49
percent stake in a natural gas distribution unit, and vowed to
defend the sale through any legal means possible.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Petrobras, as
Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is known, said the
transaction was legal and had obtained all regulatory permits.
Petrobras sold the stake to Mitsui & Co Ltd for about 1.9
billion reais ($463 million) late last year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)